New Zealand reports 11 new covid cases today including 3 in Wellington

Not a great sign for new Zealand

New Zealand health officials reported 11 new covid-19 cases today. Importantly, three appear to have escaped the outbreak in Auckland, instead appearing in the capital Wellington.





There is a minor tick lower in NZD on the headlines, wiping out an earlier small gain.





I expect to hear many more details in about 90 minutes from PM Ardern but this doesn't sound great. That said, there has been a tremendous amount of testing in the past 48 hours, particularly with contacts. We'll have to wait and see what she has to say.

