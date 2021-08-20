New Zealand reports 11 new covid cases today including 3 in Wellington

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Not a great sign for new Zealand

New Zealand health officials reported 11 new covid-19 cases today. Importantly, three appear to have escaped the outbreak in Auckland, instead appearing in the capital Wellington.

There is a minor tick lower in NZD on the headlines, wiping out an earlier small gain.
Not a great sign for new Zealand
I expect to hear many more details in about 90 minutes from PM Ardern but this doesn't sound great. That said, there has been a tremendous amount of testing in the past 48 hours, particularly with contacts. We'll have to wait and see what she has to say.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose