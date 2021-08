I posted earlier on remarks from the Bundesbank overnight that central banks were looking at Q2 data to assess the 'base' from which economies were approaching the renewed outbreaks and restrictions:

ICYMI - Germany's central bank is wary of further virus strains on economy in the near term The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will use these retail sales figures to contribute to that sort of assessment for the NZ economy. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will use these retail sales figures to contribute to that sort of assessment for the NZ economy.

+3.3% q/q and +33.3% y/y (base effects impacting the y/y)

Earlier on NZ fin min said:

The data from NZ has been near universally positive, this set today the same.