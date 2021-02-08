New Zealand returns and Japanese wage data on the economic calendar

What's coming up today





Eamonn is off again today so I'll be your guide to Asia-Pacific trading once again. He'll be back tomorrow.







He's left me a light calendar again today. New Zealand returns from a long weekend and was already out with the truckometer . That's all they have on the schedule until Q1 inflation expectations for the next two years at 0200 GMT.





Australia has the Roy Morgan weekly consumer confidence survey at 2230 GMT but that's an after though.t We also get NAB business confidence at 0030 GMT.





The Japanese calendar features labor cash earnings at 2330 GMT and the expectation is for a 4.8% y/y decline in December. Skip ahead to 0600 GMT and machine tool orders for January are due.



