New Zealand says to open travel corridor with Australia starting on 19 April

As announced by NZ prime minister, Jacinda Ardern





Travel bubble to boost NZ economic recovery

Australian virus outbreak may lead to pause/suspension of the plan

Travel corridor will be quarantine-free

Those traveling must not have had a positive virus test in the past 14 days

Passengers won't be able to travel if they have a cold/flu symptoms





This will be a much welcome boost for both economies. If all goes well, we might see them establish a stronger trust to open up to other safer parts of the world moving forward; though that it still some ways to go at this juncture. Baby steps.