New Zealand says to open travel corridor with Australia starting on 19 April
As announced by NZ prime minister, Jacinda Ardern
This will be a much welcome boost for both economies. If all goes well, we might see them establish a stronger trust to open up to other safer parts of the world moving forward; though that it still some ways to go at this juncture. Baby steps.
- Travel bubble to boost NZ economic recovery
- Australian virus outbreak may lead to pause/suspension of the plan
- Travel corridor will be quarantine-free
- Those traveling must not have had a positive virus test in the past 14 days
- Passengers won't be able to travel if they have a cold/flu symptoms