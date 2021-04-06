New Zealand says to open travel corridor with Australia starting on 19 April

As announced by NZ prime minister, Jacinda Ardern


  • Travel bubble to boost NZ economic recovery
  • Australian virus outbreak may lead to pause/suspension of the plan
  • Travel corridor will be quarantine-free
  • Those traveling must not have had a positive virus test in the past 14 days
  • Passengers won't be able to travel if they have a cold/flu symptoms
This will be a much welcome boost for both economies. If all goes well, we might see them establish a stronger trust to open up to other safer parts of the world moving forward; though that it still some ways to go at this juncture. Baby steps.
