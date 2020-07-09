New Zealand says to review its relationship settings with Hong Kong

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

New Zealand to review policy on extradition, export controls, travel advice

Adding that they are deeply concerned by the Hong Kong national security legislation. It won't be long before they start walking along the same footpath as Australia and the UK on this matter it seems. If anything, China won't be happy by the recent headlines and one cant expect some form of retaliation in due course.
