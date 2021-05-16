New Zealand services PMI for April 61.2 (prior 52.4)

BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index (PSI)

Analysts had noted the upside risk for this indicator given that COVID-19 restrictions in New Zealand were would back to level 1 in April. Good call.





Commentary from the report:



"Australia, the UK and the USA are also posting post-60 results at present, which is indicative of the global economy slowly but surely getting back to some form of normality through increased business activity". BNZ Senior Economist Doug Steel BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope:BNZ Senior Economist Doug Steel

"the Achilles heel of the PSI remains supplier deliveries. Given supply issues obviously remain a significant issue for many, especially when viewed alongside very strong demand side indicators at present, it points to significant upwards pressure on prices".





















more to come