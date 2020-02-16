New Zealand services PMI for January 57.1 (prior 52.1)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index (PSI),

  • new orders 62.8
  • activity/sales 57.0, its highest since January 2019
  • Supplier deliveries 56.5 strongest result since June 2017

BNZ Senior Economist Doug Steel
  • "for now, January's glowing PSI report fits with the rather upbeat view of the economy expressed by the Reserve Bank last week. In the least, it helps offset a still soft looking PMI. Regardless, the near term outlook heavily depends on how much - and for how long - disruption occurs as a result of local weather conditions and COVID-19"

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose