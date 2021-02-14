New Zealand services PMI for January 47.9 (prior 49.2)

BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index (PSI) dropped in January to 47.9

  • prior revised to 49.1
BusinessNZ comment:
  • the ongoing trend of contraction was typified by the influences of the Xmas period, ongoing COVID-19 related issues (including freight challenges) and a slower return to business as usual post holidays

BNZ note the negative result but see positives in public spending and construction:
  • combining last week's very strong PMI with today's soft PSI points to some slowing in growth
  • But we also need to factor in strong public sector jobs growth and a booming construction sector

The NZD/USD is off a few points to open the week on the back of the fresh lockdown in NZ's largest city of Auckland:
 

