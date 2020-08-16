New Zealand services PMI for July 54.3 (prior 54.1)

BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index (PSI) in July: 54.3 vs. June's revised 54.3 54.1



Its all happening in NZ to open the week!



BNZ Senior Economist Doug Steel

"activity/sales and new orders, which were hit hard over recent months, have led the bounce back. The activity/sales index has ramped up to 58.7 from 32.7 in May, while new orders jumped to 59.6 from 35.2. It is positive, if only one step forward after a giant leap backwards".











NZD barely changed. It rarely moves on the services PMI release.



