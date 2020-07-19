New Zealand services PMI for June: 54.1 (prior 37.2)

BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index (PSI), back in expansion for the first time since February this year at 54.1

prior 37.2

Services PMIs pretty much everywhere have been slower to improve than manufacturing PMIs, which makes this NZ result impressive indeed.





BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope

comments from respondents underlie the two broad effects COVID-19 is currently having on the sector. On the positive side, a number outlined a catch-up or bounce back from post lockdown conditions. However, those outlining negative comments are squarely centred on the disruption COVID-19 is still playing on their business.

BNZ Senior Economist Doug Steel

"activity/sales and new orders, which were hit hard over recent months, have led the bounce back. The activity/sales index has ramped up to 58.7 from 32.7 in May, while new orders jumped to 59.6 from 35.2. It is positive, if only one step forward after a giant leap backwards".











