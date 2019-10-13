New Zealand services PMI for September: 54.4 (prior 54.6)
BusinessNZ
Performance of Services Index, 54.4
- prior 54.6
BusinessNZ comments:
- new orders/business (59.3) improved to its highest result since January should assist with general business activity going forward
- However, looking more broadly the gap in performance between the services and manufacturing sectors persists.
- With other key economic data showing a general trend decline, the question becomes to what degree will the services sector be affected by slowing influences elsewhere in the months ahead.