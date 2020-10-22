New Zealand third-quarter CPI to be released shortly

CPI quarter on quarter is expected to rise by 0.9% vs. -0.5% last quarter



The year on year figure is also expected to increase to 1.7% from 1.5% in the 2nd quarter



In the 1st quarter, the year on year level reached 2.5%. That was the highest level since the 3rd quarter of 2011. The 2nd quarter but a stop to the trend higher.





The quarter on quarter decline of -0.5% was the 1st negative reading since the 4th quarter of 2015. If the estimate comes in as expected it would be the highest level since the third-quarter of 2018 when prices also rose by 0.9%.





The NZDUSD is trading at 0.6676 prior to the release. Move higher with need to extend back above the swing high from yesterday at 0.66772 and the high price from today at 0.6688. The high today was the highest level September 22.





On the downside, getting below a swing area between 0.66537 and 0.66573 would have traders looking toward the swing high from Monday at 0.66461

