New Zealand to a 7-day lockdown for Auckland

The PM announced the new lockdown after a community case of coronavirus with an unknown origin was detected.

Level 3 restrictions imposed, people can leave home only for essential shopping and essential work

The rest of the country will be placed into a less restrictive alert level 2.





For the NZD this should mean a dip early on Monday with a potential shakeout of some longs. If the lockdown is limited to 7 days (currently indicated but of course subject to data) the market will shrug it off soon enough.









The lockdown is to begin at 6am local time on Sunday. Meanwhile, partying hard in Auckland on Saturday night they are.