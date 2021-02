An earlier than scheduled start is down to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine being received in the country earlier than was expected.

The pecking order for receiving the vaccine in NZ will be:

border workers first, followed by their household contacts.

Healthcare workers and high-risk people like the elderly would be next,

vaccinations for the wider population start in H2

NZ is providing vaccination free to all New Zealanders

and generously doing the same for many Pacific nations