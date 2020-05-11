New Zealand to further ease coronavirus restrictions later this week

NZ prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, announces


  • Coronavirus case numbers remain lower
  • Ready to move to alert level 2, shift will begin on 14 May
  • Retail, malls, cinemas, other shops can open from 14 May (Thursday)
  • Most businesses will open in the next 10 days
  • Shift to alert level 2 for bars will be on 21 May
  • Shift to alert level 2 for schools will be on 18 May
  • Gathering of more than 10 persons is still not allowed
The shift in alert level is quite an essential one as it allows more businesses to reopen and also domestic travel will also be allowed again. But relative social distancing still needs to be applied, as any gatherings still need to be limited to 10 persons only.

In any case, this is still good news as it is another step towards more normal conditions. NZ has been reporting anywhere between 0-3 new daily cases over the past week or so.

