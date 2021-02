expected -627NZD , prior +17NZD

expected NZD 4.19bn , prior 5.35bn NZD

expected 4.82bn NZD , prior 5.33bn NZD

exports NZD 4.19bnimports NZD 4.82bnFrom New Zealand this week we've had the RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement (that included a tweak to the expected cash rate path .... higher), then a change to the Bank's remit imposed by NZ Treasury, and globally a bond sell-off .... the trade date will drift on by without causing much of a ripple.