New Zealand trade balance for November 252m

expected NZD 255m, prior NZD -501.

exports NZD 5.20bn vs expected NZD 5.21bn, prior NZD 4.78bn

imports NZD 4.95bn vs. expected NZD 4.95bn, prior NZD 5.29bn





Yesterday's Q3 GDP data for NZ painted a picture of an economy bouncing strongly out of lockdown. Economic growth in the country is up y/y, which can't be said for many others.









Barely different to expectations for the balance and exports, imports in line.