New Zealand trade data update - provisional data shows exports up y/y

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Stats NZ have released provisional data for trade between 1 February and 29 April 

For the week ended 29 April 2020 compared with the equivalent week in 2019:
  • total exports to all countries were up 3.3%
  • total imports from all countries were down 28%
  • exports to China were up 20%
  • imports from China were up 4.5%
There a number of caveats and cautions on the data, Stats NZ say:
  • The data is provisional and should be regarded as an early, indicative estimate of intentions to trade only, subject to revision.

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose