New Zealand trade data update - provisional data shows exports up y/y
Stats NZ have released provisional data for trade between 1 February and 29 April
For the week ended 29 April 2020 compared with the equivalent week in 2019:
- total exports to all countries were up 3.3%
- total imports from all countries were down 28%
- exports to China were up 20%
- imports from China were up 4.5%
There a number of caveats and cautions on the data, Stats NZ say:
- The data is provisional and should be regarded as an early, indicative estimate of intentions to trade only, subject to revision.