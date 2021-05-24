New Zealand Foreign Minister warns deteriorating relations with China may only be a matter of time

New Zealand foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta says that exporters need to diversify to ensure they could survive deteriorating relations with Beijing.



"We cannot ignore, obviously, what's happening in Australia with their relationship with China. And if they are close to an eye of the storm or in the eye of the storm, we've got to legitimately ask ourselves - it may only be a matter of time before the storm gets closer to us" Mahuta's comments refer to current strains between Australia and China:

The NZ foreign minister spoke with the Guardian, link for more





Credit to this woman for having a clear view of what is likely to come. Finance Minister Robertson could do with learning a thing or two from her, last week he was sanguine:

As if.





For FX, the AUD is eyed with suspicion given deteriorating relations with Australia's most significant export destination. Its hanging in there and would likely be stronger if not for the China factor.



