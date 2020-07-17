New Zealand Treasury Activity Index (June): -1% y/y (prior -6%)

This is a recent indicator developed by NZ Treasury to provide higher frequency indications of how the NZ economy is faring during the pandemic and recovery.

New Zealand Activity Index for June is -1% y/y (-0.9 actually, but the headline is rounded), from -6% in May (-6.3) and -18% in April



June was led by growth in electronic card spending, heavy traffic movements and manufacturing activity, all of which are up on June 2019 levels.

Most other indicators continued to recover, but are still below last year's levels.



(bolding mine, the bounces for those are just that, bounces from a low base in May).





More cases of COVID-19 have been reported in managed isolation facilities this week, though there is no evidence of community transmission. There are now 27 active cases in New Zealand, all of which recently returned from overseas and are in managed isolation.





