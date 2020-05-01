New Zealand Treasury says high frequency indicators show a tick up in economic activity
NZ Treasury in brief:
- New Zealand moved to Alert Level 3 on 27 April, allowing many businesses to reopen.
- Highfrequency indicators show a tick up in economic activity, though it remains well below normal levels.
- Data from March show exports held up strongly despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The finalised ANZ Business Outlook Survey for April showed business confidence improved slightly from the preliminary read released on 8 April, but remains firmly negative.
(Note - those indicators referred to have been covered on release at Forexlive)
From the report (link here for the full thing if you want more)
Also cite traffic movement including freight.