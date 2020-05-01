New Zealand Treasury says high frequency indicators show a tick up in economic activity

NZ Treasury in brief:

  • New Zealand moved to Alert Level 3 on 27 April, allowing many businesses to reopen. 
  • Highfrequency indicators show a tick up in economic activity, though it remains well below normal levels. 
  • Data from March show exports held up strongly despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. 
  • The finalised ANZ Business Outlook Survey for April showed business confidence improved slightly from the preliminary read released on 8 April, but remains firmly negative.
(Note - those indicators referred to have been covered on release at Forexlive) 

From the report (link here for the full thing if you want more)

Also cite traffic movement including freight.  

See here for global coronavirus case data
