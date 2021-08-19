New Zealand: Two new positive cases of covid-19 in Wellington

Radio New Zealand report





Jacinda Ardern said yesterday that in today's update she would be offering more on where she thinks the outbreak is headed.





Cases in Wellington are bad news. The outbreak has been confined to Auckland so far but cases in the capital means it could have spread. On the other hand, we don't know if these cases are locally-transmitted or from arriving visitors and that will be a critical factor.



Separately, the New Zealand postal service revealed today a positive case at their operations centre. In a statement NZ Post revealed the worker was last at work on Monday and they have not attended work since they became sick.





It's not clear if that case was one of the 21 previously announced by NZ public health officials.





In other news, a hospital patient also tested positive for covid, potentially acquiring it from the hospital worker who previously tested positive but had worked four shifts after becoming ill. The hospital is now diverting patience elsewhere.







We're expecting the briefing from Ardern in about 4 hours after a 0300 GMT cabinet meeting.

