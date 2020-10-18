New Zealand weekend election, incumbent Ardern returned with a majority

NZ Prime Minister Aredern has won the election. On current counting Ardern's party is on track to take 64 seats in the 120 seat parliament.

Prior to the election Ardern governed in coalition with NZ First and the Greens but the big increase in seats for her party means she is now set to govern outright, although Ardern has not ruled out a continued coalition with the Greens (NZ First lost all their seats).





Just an update ICYMI.





The NZD has greeted the unchanged government (now governing with a majority, which will be perceived as enhancing political stability in the country) by ticking up a little.