New Zealand's Fonterra to sell its China dairy farms

New Zealand's globale dairy giant Fonterra said today it has agreed to sell its farms in China

for a total of NZ$555 million ($367.97 million)

Fonterra had been planning this for a good while, to focus on domestic markets more.





“For the last 18 months, we have been reviewing every part of the business to ensure our assets and investments meet the needs of the Co-op today”

“Selling the farms is in line with our decision to focus on our New Zealand farmers’ milk.”



