Next week's US economic calendar is decidedly uninspiring

Bulls love bland markets

A close look through economic calendar for next week leaves plenty to be desired. The calendar if Fedspeak is littered with a cast of characters who have been talking non-stop for weeks and the lone data point that might get the market moving is Friday's Markit PMI, and that's being generous.

Monday, Aug 18

  • Industrial production
  • Quarles at a conference in Spain
  • Kashkari

Tuesday, Aug 19

  • Housing starts
  • Harker
  • Daly
  • Bostic
Wednesday, Aug 20

  • 20-year bond sale
  • Kashkari
  • Bostic
  • Evans
  • Bullard
  • Beige Book
  • Daly

Thursday, Aug 21
  • Initial jobless claims
  • Philly Fed
  • Existing home sales

Friday, Aug 22
  • Markit services and manufacturing
  • Daly

