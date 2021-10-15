Next week's US economic calendar is decidedly uninspiring
Bulls love bland markets
A close look through economic calendar for next week leaves plenty to be desired. The calendar if Fedspeak is littered with a cast of characters who have been talking non-stop for weeks and the lone data point that might get the market moving is Friday's Markit PMI, and that's being generous.
Monday, Aug 18
- Industrial production
- Quarles at a conference in Spain
- Kashkari
Tuesday, Aug 19
- Housing starts
- Harker
- Daly
- Bostic
Wednesday, Aug 20
- 20-year bond sale
- Kashkari
- Bostic
- Evans
- Bullard
- Beige Book
- Daly
Thursday, Aug 21
- Initial jobless claims
- Philly Fed
- Existing home sales
Friday, Aug 22
- Markit services and manufacturing
- Daly