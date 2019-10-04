NFP: What to expect later (from Reuters)

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Jobs expectations via Reuters

Jobs expectations via Reuters
Another NFP preview for us - check out Eamonn's preview post earlier here. 

Reuters poll: 

  • market consensus for the headline  NFP is a print of 145K, with expectations ranging from 85K (Natixis) to 216K (Parsec Financial Management).
  • On average earrings the market expects a print of 0.3% m/m with expectations ranging from 0.1% -0.5%. The y/y projections are 3.2% y/y ranging from expectations of 3.1% to 3.4%. 
  • Unemployment rate is expected to remain unchanged at 3.7% with expectations ranging from 3.5% to 3.8%.

If the US labour market shows weakness today this will raise the probability of a FED rate cut in October 30 to around 100%. It is currently priced at 90.3% according to CME fund futures. 

The risk for this report is to the downside. A downside reading will result in more USD weakness  immediately with USDJPY the most likely pair traders will short on a weak jobs print. I am also expecting gold buyers and oil sellers on a weak jobs print. Be prepared for today's highly significant US jobs print. 

I also think the risk here is that a jobs number that beats expectations gets faded as the US slowdown narrative trumps any good news jobs number. 

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose