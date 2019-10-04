NFP: What to expect later (from Reuters)

Reuters poll:

market consensus for the headline NFP is a print of 145K, with expectations ranging from 85K (Natixis) to 216K (Parsec Financial Management).

On average earrings the market expects a print of 0.3% m/m with expectations ranging from 0.1% -0.5%. The y/y projections are 3.2% y/y ranging from expectations of 3.1% to 3.4%.

Unemployment rate is expected to remain unchanged at 3.7% with expectations ranging from 3.5% to 3.8%.

If the US labour market shows weakness today this will raise the probability of a FED rate cut in October 30 to around 100%. It is currently priced at 90.3% according to CME fund futures.

The risk for this report is to the downside. A downside reading will result in more USD weakness immediately with USDJPY the most likely pair traders will short on a weak jobs print. I am also expecting gold buyers and oil sellers on a weak jobs print. Be prepared for today's highly significant US jobs print.

I also think the risk here is that a jobs number that beats expectations gets faded as the US slowdown narrative trumps any good news jobs number.