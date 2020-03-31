China NHC says that it will start reporting the number of asymptomatic virus cases from 1 April
China tweaks its reporting for case counts againJust take note that asymptomatic cases are not included in the current case counts that are disclosed to the public as China only reports patients which are displaying symptoms.
There has been a big debate among local opinions as to whether or not China should start reporting these numbers as the current reporting could offer a false sense of calm, creating an environment where the virus may start spreading again.