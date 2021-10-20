NHS Confed chief executive says number of UK COVID-19 cases in hospital seems to be rising

Intense pressure on health service is only going to get worse into winter

Health service is right on the edge

If pushed further, we will not be able to provide the level of service people need

The worrying part for the UK is that the number of COVID-19 cases are seen to be on the rise again, with experts fearing new mutations to the delta variant being the main cause.





There is still insufficient evidence to suggest if the latest strains are more transmissible or deadly but they are persisting in more cases - particularly the delta plus variant. This will be something to keep an eye out for over the next few weeks in case.