NHS says 860 people have died in England due to coronavirus today

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Hospital death toll rises to 8114 

England's NHS is reporting that an additional 866 people have died in England due to the coronavirus. That raises the total death toll in England to 8114.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose