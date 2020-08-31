Nikkei 225 closes higher by 1.12% at 23,139.76
Asian equities climb to start the week
But the mood has been slightly tempered with going into the closing stages, with gains losing steam a little. That said, the performance on the day is solid - especially for Japanese stocks after the beating last Friday due to Abe's resignation.
The Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite are both up by 0.6% currently, while US futures are seen up by ~0.4% as we look towards European trading.
For the Nikkei and Japanese markets, Warren Buffet did give a big vote of confidence earlier and that will be a considerable tailwind in the bigger picture of things.
The yen is seen slightly weaker to start the week, with USD/JPY now up by 0.2% to 105.62 but gains remain more measured and sellers are still in near-term control.