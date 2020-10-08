Nikkei 225 climbs 0.96% to close at its highest level since February

The Nikkei rises by nearly 1% to close at 23,647.07 today









The real challenge now is to break the highs seen before the pandemic crisis struck, which is seen closer to levels just above 24,000. A better look on the monthly chart:











For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The risk mood is keeping calmer on the session so far with US futures also seen up ~0.3% so that is keeping major currencies more steady as well to start the day.

The solid performance by US equities overnight set the stage for Japanese stocks to gain and they followed up with the highest close for the Nikkei since February.