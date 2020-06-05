Nikkei 225 close higher by 0.74% at 22,863.73

Asian equities in a better mood in the closing stages









Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is up by 0.7% while the Shanghai Composite is at flat levels but off earlier lows. On the week, the Nikkei is up by over 4% with the Hang Seng gaining by nearly 7% and the Shanghai Composite holding gains of just over 3%.







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The overall mood here is helping to keep the dollar and yen softer to begin European morning trade, with AUD/USD a touch away from 0.7000 and EUR/USD continuing to run higher at 1.1370 following the breakout from yesterday.

For the Nikkei, this is its highest close since 21 February as the good mood from the risk rally and BOJ ETF purchases push the index higher since bottoming out in March.