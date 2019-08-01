Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.09% at 21,540.99

Asian equities are mostly trading lower on the day







The less dovish-than-expected Fed is certainly the main factor playing into sentiment here but weak data from China and an eight consecutive decline in South Korean exports (often a bellwether for the global economy) added to the gloomy mood.



ForexLive

The Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite are both down by 0.9% currently. US futures and European futures are also looking a little softer but is doing little to influence sentiment in currencies as we begin the European morning.

Japanese stocks are more of the exception today as they recovered from earlier losses with the Nikkei having being down by 1% at one point, helped by a rebound in tech stocks. The rebound sees the Nikkei close above both its 100 and 200-day moving average.