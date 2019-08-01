Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.09% at 21,540.99

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Asian equities are mostly trading lower on the day

Nikkei 01-08
Japanese stocks are more of the exception today as they recovered from earlier losses with the Nikkei having being down by 1% at one point, helped by a rebound in tech stocks. The rebound sees the Nikkei close above both its 100 and 200-day moving average.

The less dovish-than-expected Fed is certainly the main factor playing into sentiment here but weak data from China and an eight consecutive decline in South Korean exports (often a bellwether for the global economy) added to the gloomy mood.

The Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite are both down by 0.9% currently. US futures and European futures are also looking a little softer but is doing little to influence sentiment in currencies as we begin the European morning.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose