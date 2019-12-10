Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.09% at 23,410.19

The Nikkei is barely changed as markets stay tepid to start the week









The Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite are also trading at flat levels currently with little change observed in US futures and bond yields as well to start the day.





The overall risk mood is more flat after some bit-part losses seen in equities overnight as traders and investors are keeping their focus on key central bank meetings, the UK election and US-China trade developments still.







ForexLive

As such, USD/JPY is mired in a 11 pips range holding at 108.63 currently. The rest of the major currencies bloc is also little changed as trading ranges remain narrow.

It has been a quiet session for Asian stocks as markets are staying more cautious and reserved today in anticipation of key risk events still to follow later in the week.