Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.12% at 20,366.48

The Nikkei closes a tad lower, but off earlier lows at least









Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is down by 1.4% while the Shanghai Composite is down by 0.2% ahead of the closing stages today.





The yen is still leading the major currencies space, with USD/JPY down by 0.2% to 107.43.





The same applies to most Asian equities this morning, after softer tones prevailed in the early stages before stocks recouped some losses late in the day. This comes as US futures have also trimmed earlier losses of 0.8% to around 0.4% currently.