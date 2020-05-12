Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.12% at 20,366.48

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The Nikkei closes a tad lower, but off earlier lows at least

Nikkei
The same applies to most Asian equities this morning, after softer tones prevailed in the early stages before stocks recouped some losses late in the day. This comes as US futures have also trimmed earlier losses of 0.8% to around 0.4% currently.
See here for global coronavirus case data

Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is down by 1.4% while the Shanghai Composite is down by 0.2% ahead of the closing stages today.

The yen is still leading the major currencies space, with USD/JPY down by 0.2% to 107.43.

