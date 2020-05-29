Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.18% at 21,877.89





Elsewhere in the region, the Hang Seng is currently down by 0.6% while the Shanghai Composite is up by 0.1%; both also off the lows posted earlier in the session.







See here for global coronavirus case data

Looking to the currencies space, the dollar continues to trade lower as the euro breaks higher above 1.1100. USD/JPY is also being pressured closer towards 107.00 currently.

Despite the slightly lower finish, it was still a solid week for the Nikkei as it gained by a little over 7% in trading this week.