Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.07% at 22,534.32

A more tepid session for Asian equities today









Elsewhere, US futures are a tad higher, holding around 0.2% gains but nothing that stands out all too much as the range remains relatively narrow for the most part.







The same can be said for major currencies as investors are awaiting for firmer direction as we look towards European trading. The dollar is keeping closer to flat levels as it trades mixed across the board with narrow ranges still prevailing for the most part.

The Nikkei is closing near flat levels as the risk sentiment is still searching for firmer direction on the day so far. The Hang Seng is down by 0.1% while the Shanghai Composite is up by 0.1%, with a bit of a mixed but tepid mood observed in Asian trading.