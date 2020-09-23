Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.06% at 23,346.49

The Nikkei closes more or less flat upon returning from the long weekend









The Hang Seng is up 0.2% while the Shanghai Composite is up by 0.4%, hinting at slight gains despite the stronger performance by US equities yesterday.





European futures are faring a bit better, with US futures also seen up by ~0.2%. That does feed into a slightly more optimistic risk tone to start the session, but there is still a hint of caution following the Monday move this week.







In the currencies space, the dollar is still keeping a little firmer across the board with the aussie lagging behind after Westpac called for a RBA rate cut at next month's policy meeting.

Japanese stocks started the day lower but trimmed losses to near flat levels towards the close, with Asian equities a bit more lackluster in trading today.