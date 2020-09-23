Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.06% at 23,346.49
The Nikkei closes more or less flat upon returning from the long weekend
Japanese stocks started the day lower but trimmed losses to near flat levels towards the close, with Asian equities a bit more lackluster in trading today.
The Hang Seng is up 0.2% while the Shanghai Composite is up by 0.4%, hinting at slight gains despite the stronger performance by US equities yesterday.
European futures are faring a bit better, with US futures also seen up by ~0.2%. That does feed into a slightly more optimistic risk tone to start the session, but there is still a hint of caution following the Monday move this week.
In the currencies space, the dollar is still keeping a little firmer across the board with the aussie lagging behind after Westpac called for a RBA rate cut at next month's policy meeting.