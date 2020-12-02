Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.05% at 26,800.98

Author: Justin Low

A mixed session for Asian equities

Nikkei 02-12
The Nikkei closes near flat levels, with Asian stocks failing to really take heart from the overnight gains in Wall Street. S&P 500 futures are down 0.3% in a bit of a breather after the record close seen in the cash market yesterday.

The Hang Seng is down 0.4% while the Shanghai Composite is down 0.3% currently.

10-year Treasury yields are also slightly lower by 1.1 bps to 0.915% but that also reflects a minor pullback following yesterday's moves.

In the major currencies space, there is little change overall as we look towards European trading. The dollar remains in a vulnerable spot with EUR/USD seeking to extend the breakout momentum above the 1.2000 level.

