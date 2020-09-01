Nikkei 225 ends the day flat at 23,138.07

Japanese stocks close pretty much flat on the day









The Hang Seng is also flat on the day currently, while the Shanghai Composite is down slightly by 0.1%. US futures are off earlier lows to sit around ~0.2% higher now.





Elsewhere, the mood among major currencies is still siding against the dollar with the greenback lagging across the board. EUR/USD is hovering just under 1.2000 as we look towards European trading while USD/CAD is nearing the 1.3000 handle.

Asian equities are seeing rather muted tones in general, though they are off earlier lows at least but are failing to find much inspiration after the mixed tones in Wall St overnight.