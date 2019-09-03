Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.02% at 20,625.16

The Nikkei closes near flat levels amid more cautious tones in markets

Asian equities are on the defensive today with the Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite also near flat levels at the moment in light of more cautious risk tones among equities.





US futures are down by 0.7% currently and that is somewhat weighing on the risk mood as we begin European trading. However, the bond market isn't exactly signaling any major risk-off tones just yet so that is leaving markets in a bit of a pickle.





USD/JPY holds more flat at 106.26 currently as the yen is keeping up with the dollar amid more solid tones in the latter so far today.



