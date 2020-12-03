Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.03% at 26,809.37

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Asian equities more mixed on the day

Nikkei 03-12
The Nikkei closes near flat levels with Asian equities keeping mostly higher but mainland Chinese stocks are lower on the day going into the closing stages.

The Hang Seng is up 0.7% but the Shanghai Composite is down 0.4%. US stocks had a positive showing yesterday amid a late push on stimulus optimism, but S&P 500 futures are seen down 0.1% currently and trading rather flattish so far on the day.

Major currencies are seeing little change in general, with the pound keeping slightly higher as cable rebounded from support around 1.3290-00 yesterday and is now closing back in on 1.3400 awaiting more Brexit clues.

