Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.03% at 29,036.56
The early gains fizzle in Asia
The rebound in Chinese stocks didn't last all too long as Asian equities faded early gains in general in a more tepid second-half of the session. The Nikkei closes near flat levels and the Hang Seng is pretty much doing the same for now.
Elsewhere, the CSI 300 index has halved its earlier advance after gaining by 1.7% at the highs today. The tentative mood in US futures isn't really helping, with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures both seen down 0.2% after a solid rebound yesterday.
Treasuries are a tad softer while the dollar is keeping firmer but things may stay more quiet in Europe until we get to US CPI data and the 10-year Treasury auction today.