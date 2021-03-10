Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.03% at 29,036.56

The early gains fizzle in Asia









Elsewhere, the CSI 300 index has halved its earlier advance after gaining by 1.7% at the highs today. The tentative mood in US futures isn't really helping, with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures both seen down 0.2% after a solid rebound yesterday.







Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

Treasuries are a tad softer while the dollar is keeping firmer but things may stay more quiet in Europe until we get to US CPI data and the 10-year Treasury auction today.

The rebound in Chinese stocks didn't last all too long as Asian equities faded early gains in general in a more tepid second-half of the session. The Nikkei closes near flat levels and the Hang Seng is pretty much doing the same for now.