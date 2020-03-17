Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.06% at 17,011.53

A bit of a mixed day for the Nikkei and Asian stocks











ForexLive

The Hang Seng is down by 0.2% while the Shanghai Composite is down by 1.2%, though we saw Australia's ASX 200 climb by 5.8% - posting its biggest gain since 1997.

USD/JPY is still keeping a little higher at 106.27 but well off earlier highs of 107.19. Treasury yields are still mildly higher across the curve with US futures also sitting a little over 3% as we look towards European trading.





Despite the epic meltdown in US equities overnight, Asian equities aren't really suffering all too much. Trading sentiment has been rather indecisive as the Nikkei fluctuated between gains and losses throughout the session before ending near flat levels.