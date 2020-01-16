Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.07% at 23,933.13

Not much change in the Nikkei as investors continue to reassess the US-China Phase One trade deal since overnight trading









US futures are up by ~0.2% with bonds keeping steady, offering little suggestion of any major risk moves - for now at least - after the key risk event in Washington.





Just be mindful that China has yet to release its version of the trade deal so that may be something to keep an eye out for in the sessions ahead.







ForexLive

In the currencies space, things are little changed with USD/JPY still sitting just under the 110.00 handle as we look towards the start of European trading.

The overall risk mood in Asia remains a bit more muted as markets stayed more calm following the US-China trade deal signing yesterday. The Hang Seng is up by 0.1% but Chinese stocks are a little weaker, with the Shanghai Composite down by 0.4%.