Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.08% at 21,100.06





The fact is that the Fed cut yesterday has failed to inspire market confidence and with 10-year Treasury yields sitting under 1% (!), it says a great deal about how the market continues to see itself being able to bully Powell & co. into a decision.









In any case, for trading today, it is a lot about trying to digest the aftermath of the Fed decision. In that sense, the focus should be trying to gauge and see what other central banks may do in response and how virus developments will progress from hereon.







ForexLive

The dollar fell in reaction to the move by the Fed yesterday but as other policymakers around the world are set to join in on the race to zero rates, that weakness may not last for too long - though any major upside is also lacking with the dollar "carry trade" disappearing.

In Asia, the Nikkei is closing near flat levels after opening with a gap lower while the Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite indices are both down by around 0.1% now.