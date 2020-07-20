Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.09% at 22,717.48

Asian equities keep calm to start the week





Japanese stocks observed little change, trading more tepidly with US futures seen down ~0.3% after the mixed tones seen at the end of Friday trading last week.





Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is up by 0.2% but Chinese equities are bucking the trend as they are rallying further today with the Shanghai Composite up by 2.5% currently.





The overall risk mood remains more cautious for the most part as investors are weighing the negotiations between European leaders on the recovery fund as well as ongoing virus developments across the US and other countries.





In the currencies space, the euro is leading on hopes of a compromise on the recovery fund while the dollar is mildly firmer but nothing too notable at the moment.