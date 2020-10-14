Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.11% at 23,626.73

Asian equities more mixed on the session





The Nikkei ends the day higher after a bit of a rougher start but the gains are nothing to shout about, as the sour mood in US trading yesterday is balanced out by the slight gains in US futures so far on the day.





The Hang Seng is down 0.1% while the Shanghai Composite is down 0.5%, so that points to some mixed tones in Asia as well.





The more indecisive and tepid sentiment is also reflected by the movement in major currencies so far today with little change observed for the most part.





The pound is the only notable mover so far with cable easing from 1.2935 to 1.2910 as Brexit fears are weighing further on the quid ahead of European trading.