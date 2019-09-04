Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.12% at 20,649.14

Asian equities slightly more buoyed on the session









The Hang Seng index is up by nearly 3% on the day currently in what equity houses and analysts are describing as "valuation" purchases/inflows. This comes of course after the index has been beaten down heavily in the past month amid protests in the city.







ForexLive

The more upbeat risk mood is helping to see USD/JPY sit at session highs now around 106.20 with Treasury yields also surging ahead.

Equities in the region mainly followed the cue given by Chinese stocks amid a better-than-expected services sector PMI reading earlier today. Hong Kong stocks in particular surged with Tencent and HSBC leading the charge amid inflows from Chinese investors.