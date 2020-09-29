Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.12% at 23,539.10

A bit of a mixed session for Asian equities





Japanese stocks are closing higher, paring earlier losses as the Nikkei ends the day just shy of posting a seven-month high into the close. The Hang Seng is down by 0.5% while the Shanghai Composite is up by 0.4%, hinting at mixed tones in Asia today.





This comes despite the more solid performance by Wall Street yesterday, with US futures also keeping slightly more positive today - up by ~0.3% currently.





It is still early in the day but so far investors are still retaining some confidence from the bounce towards the end of last week, and from yesterday. That said, the focus will start to shift towards the first US presidential debate later for more clues on the risk mood.